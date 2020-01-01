Not sure why you are struggling as there is a plethora of great science fiction romance novels out there. You could literally pick any type of scenario involving aliens, galactic warriors or whatever and you'll find an author that probably caters to that niche. Try the Office Aliens series by V. C. Lancaster or the Vorge Crew series by Laurann Dohner. I've heard good things about The Alien series by Tracy Lauren too. Now if you mean like straight up science fiction romance instead of the kinda erotic kind that are everywhere I suppose it does become a little bit more tricky to find the good books, but not impossible. To get you started you can try out some my recommendations:



1. Dock Five series from Linnea Sinclair - Start out with Gabriel's Ghost and work your way through this series if you want a nice blend of romance that doesn't skimp on the science fiction action. The lead is a former captain who gets banished toa prison planet for a crime she didn't commit. She crosses paths with a rogue who is supposed to be dead and the two team up to stop someone who is threatening the lives of everyone by breeding uncontrollable killing machines. The story is different for each novel in the series, but so far all the ones that I have read are good.



2. Wreck of the Nebula Dream from Veronica Scott - Imagine the drama and romance of the Titanic disaster, but set in outer space and you have Wreck of the Nebula Dream. The lead in this one anticipated a nice relaxing holiday about a luxury line, but then the spaceship is wrecked and left stranded in enemy space. The captain and crew ducks out of the situation on lifeboats but there isn't enough for everyone for all the passengers. The lead along with a beautiful woman he meets must then try to escape the ship before it blows up. There are other books in this series too but I haven't read them yet so I can't comment whether or not they are as good as this one.



3. Class 5 Series from Michelle Diener - I'm about halfway through this series by Michelle Diener and so far it is very good. It's not as hot and steamy as some of the other romance stories, but that's ok in my books. I also found the hero to be a bit more likable than the ones in other science fiction romance novels but thats just me. Anyway, the story is about a human woman who is kidnapped from Earth and ends up befriending a kinda homicidal AI that helps her escape and leads her to another group of aliens. I kept things a bit vague as the story is pretty neat in my opinion.



I hope these suggestions get you on the right track but if you want more just leave me a reply and I'll see what else I can dig up from my kindle library that might appeal to you.